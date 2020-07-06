ANGOLA — Angola’s annual fireworks show is moving again, this time to Saturday.
Also moving will be the Angola Balloons Aloft Glow, which will take place before the sky starts lighting up at 10 p.m.
The city decided since Angola Balloons Aloft will be having its evening balloon glow, it was the perfect opportunity to team up and put on a patriotic night display, which had been postponed from July 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now there’s a 24-hour delay in the celebration.
“Due to predicted inclement weather during the time the fireworks company would be setting up, the balloon glow and the fireworks will be on Saturday, July 11, instead of Friday, July 10,” said Janet Hartsuff, of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and a member of the Balloons Aloft Committee.
The balloons glow is expected to start at twilight, around 9 p.m., in multiple places around the community. Fireworks will be set off around 10 p.m. from Commons Park, with parking available at Angola High School, Angola Middle School and Ryan Park Elementary School. The Angola Parks and Recreation Department is also making limited parking available on Smurr Field. That will be the only field in Commons Park available for parking.
Three balloons will illuminate at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road. The remainder will be at Angola Middle School, Angola High School and Commons Park along Circle Hill Drive. Angola.
The display at the YMCA is intended only for people with compromised immunities, Balloons Aloft Organizers said. At the YMCA, people will be required to remain in their vehicles, wear masks and practice social distancing.
At the other locations, people will be parked in every other space. If people get out of their vehicles — organizers wish people would remain in vehicles — they are to stay in designated areas and practice social distancing.
Parking lots will be blocked off and will not open until approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Smoking and consumption of alcohol will not be allowed and people are asked to leave their pets at home.
This is the second time in the history of the city celebration that fireworks have had to be postponed. In 2012 the show was delayed until September due to extreme drought conditions. Unlike 2012, this year all other Fourth of July activities — the parade, games in the park, bands, and so on — were canceled.
