LAGRANGE — OptumServe Health Services will be setting up a coronavirus testing site in LaGrange County starting on Wednesday.
OptumServe will set up a temporary facility at Lakeland High School starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The facility will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and then the following week Monday through Friday.
The state initially announced that OptumServe would provide testing at 50 sites across the state. Last week, the first 20 opened (including in Angola in Steuben County), and this week, an additional 30 sites will open, including in LaGrange.
Partnering with the state board of health, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said the partnership further expands Indiana’s COVID-19 testing capacity, ensuring more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus. He expects 100,000 Hoosiers will be tested within 30 days. Testing will be by appointment only. Registration will open 48 hours before testing sites open. To sign up for an appointment, Hoosiers will register through the Optum portal that will launch soon and self-report symptoms using an online screening tool. A hotline phone number will be added soon.
Patients will receive test results within 48 hours on average. Results will be provided to the patient via a phone call if the test is positive or via an email or text if the test is negative. While the test free of charge, OptumServe is asking those with private health insurance to bring that information with them when they arrive for testing.
OptumServe will collect the swabs specimens, and manage the testing and reporting of data. OptumServe is providing supplies, PPE, testing kits, and staffing. Once all 50 sites are open, as many as 6,600 more Hoosiers can be tested per day.
To schedule an appointment, online, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. For those without the internet, call 888-634-1116.
More information about COVID-19 may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
