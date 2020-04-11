SNOW LAKE — With lake season starting to get underway, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials are keeping a close eye on activity to make sure people maintain social distancing in light of COVID-19.
While state park campgrounds have been closed until at least April 20 — and beyond in Steuben County, where the local closure order is until May 1 — lakes, streams and rivers are open, as are state parks, many of which have access to bodies of water.
“Our boat ramps are still open that are on park property,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for the DNR’s Division of State Parks.
Early spring fishing activity on northeast Indiana lakes has been reported as brisk with warm temperatures and — bonus — fishing licenses that would have normally expired on March 31 will not expire until May 22 due to COVID-19 orders by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Many recreational boaters have made their way back to the lakes, as have some wake boarders.
For now, whether Indiana decides to continue to allow use of public freshwater lakes for recreational use in light of COVID-19 will be determined largely on how well Indiana flattens the curve and the risk of transmission of the virus lessens.
“You have to look at the future, if things are not progressing the way we hoped they would,” then action might be warranted to close certain resources, said Jet Quillen, spokesman for the DNR’s Division of Law Enforcement.
It is a priority of the DNR to keep waterways open for public use, Quillen said.
“It’s nice that people get out and get some sun, fresh air,” Quillen said.
He said groups should be kept to family units, the people who you have been maintaining close company with during the stay-at-home order issued by Holcomb.
As people head out on their pleasure boats this season it is hoped that they maintain proper social distancing, the standard being keeping 6 feet of separation between one another, Quillen said.
“We would hope people would practice proper social distancing while on the water, whether it’s on a pontoon or a kayak,” Murphy said.
Quillen said on pontoon boats, for example, people should keep the crowd to less than 10 passengers, including the driver.
Conservation officers will be keeping their eye out for people who might be crowded onto a boat.
“If they do see a large group on a boat they will address that,” Quillen said.
As the water warms up, the DNR will be monitoring spots on area lakes where people tend to congregate, like sandbars and islands. Some of these areas end up tightly packed with people, particularly the sandbar on Lake James that can attract hundreds of boaters on busy weekends.
Throughout the summer, Steuben County businesses will sponsor bands for Lake James sandbar concerts, which often ends up with large crowds packed in front of make-shift stages fashioned out of pontoon boats.
“That is something we will certainly evaluate as we move into spring,” Murphy said.
Research is now being done to determine whether COVID-19 can be can be transmitted through water, in particular, human feces that might have gotten in the water from infected persons. Research is ongoing.
“It’s one of those things that’s just coming out. It’s an ever-changing situation,” Murphy said.
It is possible that transmission of COVID-19 can occur in freshwater bodies of water as opposed to saltwater environments, said information presented by Katie Day, a staff scientific with the beach conservation group Surfrider, which concentrates its efforts mainly with coastal communities.
A professor at the University of Tennessee, Roberta Lavin, indicated in a report on a swimming website that dilution associated with large amounts of water contained in lake water could prevent the transmission of COVID-19 through the water. She noted that it is a respiratory illness with transmission typically coming from droplets of vapor expelled from person to person.
Day said it might be possible to get infected if people got coronavirus-tainted water in their mouths.
A request from KPC Media for opinions was put out on social media about the situation and provided a wide variety of response.
“I think is too early to tell. Nobody knows what the summer is going to look like right now,” said Jim Johnson of Garrett.
Scott Miller, who administers the popular Lake James Sandbar Fans Facebook page, said it would be difficult for the DNR to rope off sandbars and islands on inland lakes to prevent people from congregating. That would leave, perhaps, the DNR with no alternative but to close or restrict boat traffic on the lakes.
“I believe historically we’ve seen the DNR shut down the lakes, or at least travel on the lakes, by instituting no motoring laws in situations where the water has been very high. It would be a case of first impression if they did this because of the virus. Certainly anything is possible, but they haven’t shut down motoring on land, so I’m not sure how to enforce it just on water,” Miller said. “I’m sure that all of us that enjoy the lake simply want everyone to be responsible and use due care. That’s no different today than it has been in all the years I’ve enjoyed motoring on these waterways.”
If COVID-19 continues into the summer, Alan VonDeylen of Ohio anticipates places like the sandbar will be closed. “People can’t be responsible enough to keep their distance,” he said.
Others took opposing sides on the topic.
“Will they close sidewalks soon? Any unauthorized person outside will be shot on sight? The Thought Police of the novel “1984” could soon become a reality in the former Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave in the ‘interests’ of protecting the public,” said Brian Hansbarger, who grew up in the Fremont area and now lives in New Haven.
“If people can’t go camping, where will they go? Beaches. If the beaches are closed, Steuben County might have a fighting chance if lakers don’t have a reason to congregate. Our population is going to burst, and so will the cases of COVID-19 because summer life here is all about community. We need to prevent social gatherings by closing every place that attracts groups of people. It’s a huge bummer but the faster we stop the spread the faster we can all go back to normal,” said Katie Hickman, Angola.
Some expressed sorrow that the pandemic was bringing out deep-seated negative feelings toward lake residents and visitors, something that has gone on cyclically for generations.
