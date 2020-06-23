FREMONT — Graduation has been set and there will be fewer in-town bus routes this fall at Fremont Community Schools.
In a special meeting Monday night, Fremont’s Board of Trustees decided to hold graduation on July 25 at 10 a.m. in the Fremont High School gym. Graduation has been delayed due to crowd restrictions imposed by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Masks or face shields are highly recommended,” Superintendent Bill Stitt said.
Each graduate will be provided four tickets to be distributed to family and friends. Tickets will be required for admission. Distancing in seating will be required.
After the last regular meeting of the board, up in the air had been whether to hold the ceremony outdoors at the football field or in the gym at the high school where new air handling equipment is being installed this summer.
“We have been told the (new) air conditioning will be up and running the week prior,” Stitt said.
In addition, for those who cannot attend graduation, the ceremony will be streamed live on the school’s Facebook page.
The board also decided to go with reduced bus routes in Fremont’s city limits not only to meet recommendations from the state on bus seating due to COVID-19 but because the school district is having difficulty keeping and hiring bus drivers.
There will be six in-town bus routes this fall as opposed to 11. Stitt said if a new driver is found, the individual would be added to a town route.
Because of new seating restrictions that will limit bus capacities, the school is hoping to encourage more students to walk to school if the live within six blocks of the campus.
Stitt told the board he would be meeting Tuesday with superintendents from two other school districts to share ideas on what school might look like if it reopens to traditional learning in August.
Stitt said he would meet with Hamilton’s Anthony Cassel and Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Brent Wilson. Stitt said he would report back to the board following the luncheon.
