INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s hospitalization rate for COVID-19 has decreased over time, with about one-in-five patients requiring hospital care.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box delivered updated figures about hospitalization and recovery rates from COVID-19 on Friday, accounting for 22,633 known cases in the state.
Of those, 6,136 patients, 27%, went to emergency rooms for treatment. In total, 4,389 people, 19% of the overall, were admitted to the hospital.
That’s down from about 27% a few weeks ago, showing that even as cases continue to increase, the state is seeing fewer severe cases among the positives recorded.
Of the patients who were hospitalized, 990 required treatment in the intensive care unit. That’s 23% of hospitalized patients, but 4.4% of all patients who tested positive.
To date, 70% of patients in the hospital have since recovered and been discharged; 14% are still recovering in care and 16% of total admissions resulted in deaths.
Box also gave other updates including about a statewide study to try to determine infection rates among the general populace.
The study, which has been ongoing for the last few weeks, tested 4,611 Hoosiers with both viral tests for current infection and antibody tests to see if people had the virus.
Box said preliminary results from that study will be ready early next week and Box said she will present the details to Hoosiers.
The health commissioner again plugged Indiana’s 20 new OptumServe testing sites at Indiana National Guard armories, including one in Angola, reminding Hoosiers that tests are free and available to anyone who is symptomatic and including asymptomatic people who have any high-risk factors such as being older than 60 or having underlying health conditions.
An additional 30 sites should be coming online within the next week as well, increasing the state’s testing capacity.
Tests are free, as long as patients provide a proof of residency.
Lastly, Indiana received its first major shipment of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug that received an emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.
The drug has shown positive results in being able to reduce serious symptoms and reduce the hospital stay of patients. It had previously showed positive effects for other coronaviruses including MERS and SARS.
The state health department will be working to distribute that to healthcare providers who can make use of it for their most serious patients.
