INDIANAPOLIS — Despite new COVID-19 activity continuing to rise at a rapid pace nearly identical to fall 2020, the rate of new vaccinations against the virus remained essentially flat for the third straight week.
Compared to a week ago, new COVID-19 cases are up about 32.5%. Vaccinations, however, were nearly identical, down about 0.2% from the week prior.
Although vaccine numbers had started ticked up slightly in July as the state started seeing a rise in cases due to the delta variant of COVID-19, that trend has flat-lined as the number of new vaccinations has stalled at around 46,000 per week.
Meanwhile, the highly infectious delta variant has been pushing even vaccinated Hoosiers, causing a higher breakthrough rate, although the percentage of cases is still highly lopsided with unvaccinated Hoosiers making up the vast majority of new diagnoses.
This past week, 45,099 Hoosiers received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, either shot one of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That's nearly identical to the 45,178 first-timers getting shots the week before.
First-time vaccines had hit a low of about 23,700 per week at the beginning of July, but then began picking up as the delta variant started circulating in Indiana leading to increasing cases.
Over the last three weeks, the state has averaged around 46,000 shots given out per week. That's about where the state was back in early June, but still far lower than peaks in April when the state was inoculating more than 200,000 Hoosiers each week.
Local trends are still unclear as county totals continue to fluctuate up and down, connected to a correction in how vaccinated individuals were being credited to a county of residence. Previously, ZIP codes that overlapped two counties were only being assigned to one of those, regardless of the person's actual address, resulting in inflated totals from some counties and erroneously low totals in others.
The state began making that adjustment in August and it's still have an impact on weekly vaccine totals in the four-county area, making week-to-week change analysis impossible. It's unclear whether the ongoing fluctuations are an impact of the changes or new error in data reporting. A request seeking information from the Indiana State Department of Health was not returned as of press time.
Statewide, 53.3% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, but just 44.8% of the total population.
Locally, vaccination rates still significantly lag the statewide average. Steuben County has 44.9% of its population fully vaccinated as the best in the local region, followed by DeKalb County at 40.8%, Noble County at 39.4% and LaGrange County, worst in the state at only 24.5%.
Although vaccine uptake has plateaued in Indiana again, it's come at a time when COVID-19 has clearly not leveled off.
On Friday, the state recorded more than 4,100 new cases of COVID-19, the first time over 4,000 in a single day since Jan. 15. The state is averaging 2,916 cases per day over the last seven days, a nearly 15-fold increase compared to average daily cases on July 1.
Outside of the surge in October 2020 and its eventual downswing in January/February 2021, cases have never been as high at any other point.
Cases counts are still increasing day-to-day and have no showed no signs at this point of slowing or flattening.
Hospitalizations keep rising, now sitting at 1,744 total patients in care across the state. That's more than quadruple the patient census on July 1. Like cases, hospitalizations are showing no current signs of slowing.
And statewide deaths have risen again too, averaging about 14 deaths per day over the last week. Deaths haven't been that high since March, when the state was coming off its record-high surge in deaths in late 2020/early 2021.
That's also higher than the average daily death count from COVID-19 during summer 2020, when no one in Indiana had vaccine protection from the virus.
Along with rising cases and overall activity, the delta variant is also pushing harder on people who have been vaccinated, with an increasing breakthrough rate.
Indiana recorded 3,182 additional breakthrough cases of COVID-19, making that about 16.8% of all new cases diagnosed last week. There were also five breakthrough deaths, representing 5.2% of all new deaths logged this past week.
While breakthrough rates have been rising, the numbers still demonstrate that the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the state's unvaccinated population.
With the split between vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers close to 50/50, the rate of infections and deaths remain heavily lopsided toward the unvaccinated.
Hospitalization and death rates among vaccinated people who do experience a breakthrough case are about half the rates for unvaccinated Hoosiers.
