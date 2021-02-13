INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana closed out another week with COVID-19 cases and positivity dropping even more to near all-time lows.
On Saturday, Indiana logged 1,232 new cases of COVID-19, with cases more than 1,600 down compared to last Saturday.
The case count came on more than 46,000 tests, which resulted in a one-day positivity rate of 2.65%, the lowest ever in any given day and the second time in the last three days positivity had been below 3%.
Less than 5% positivity is the benchmark for the state, a mark the state has been under for nine of the last 11 days as positivity has dropped to historic lows.
Testing has remained relatively high, but cases have stayed low, resulting in positivity dropping substantially compared to where it was just two months ago. During December, the average daily positivity had topped 16%, so the turnaround has been drastic and quick.
The state logged 32 deaths on Saturday, none of which were in the four-county area.
Statewide hospitalizations dropped to 1,079 total patients, the lowest number since Oct. 4 when the surge in cases started in late 2020. The hospital census is just a little higher than what was typical during summer 2020, when patient numbers ran about 600-900 per day from June through October.
Locally, case counts have remained low, with local counties seeing small jumps in their case counts.
Noble County added 17 cases, DeKalb County added 10 cases, LaGrange County was up nine cases and Steuben County increased by just three cases.
Weekly case counts have remained low.
DeKalb County added 89 cases on the week, Noble County was up 67 cases, Steuben County added 51 cases and LaGrange County was up just 14 cases on the week.
DeKalb County’s weekly total increased slightly, up 19 from last week’s total. But Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties were all down from a week ago.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties are in the yellow on the state’s county metrics ratings, while Noble County sits in orange, as the state overall has seen rapid improvement in recent weeks.
