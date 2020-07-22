INDIANAPOLIS — For the sixth time in the past seven days, Indiana logged more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 as raw numbers and positivity increased again.
As of Wednesday’s Indiana State Department of Health report, Indiana reported 757 new cases and 14 deaths.
In the past week, Indiana has only had fewer than 700 cases once, on Monday when the state recorded 635 cases. The past week has also included one day over 800 cases and one day over 900 cases, the second-highest single-day amount ever.
Those numbers are significantly higher than where the state was toward the end of June when Indiana only had one day over 500 cases during June 16-30.
Case numbers started ticking up in July and have stayed up.
The state’s positivity rate, which was as low as 3% toward the end of June, was 7.78% on Wednesday, with the state showing a seven-day moving average of about 7% for the last week.
Testing has been up, but even with nine-straight days of 8,000 or more tests per day, positivity rates have remained higher.
The state also logged 14 deaths on Wednesday, following 20 deaths reported on Tuesday.
Daily deaths have been in decline for months now, although the state has logged double-digit deaths reported six out of the past nine days. For July, the state is averaging about 10 deaths per day, which is still lower than the 16-per-day average from June.
Locally, COVID-19 remains slow-growing in northeast Indiana even as the state sees growth in new hotspots.
Noble County added five cases on Wednesday, while LaGrange County logged four, Steuben County added three and DeKalb County was up one.
Wednesday marked another day with no new area death reports. All-time, Noble has had 28 deaths, LaGrange 10, DeKalb four and Steuben three.
Northeast Indiana saw a sharp rise in cases in early June, but the small surge dissipated by mid-month and new activity has been low since.
