INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 case count spiked to its second-highest-ever point on Thursday, paired with an increase in positivity, too.
After more than a week of steady numbers and some improvement, the state is going through at least a short-term spike.
According to Thursday’s statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 1,145 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest single-day total to date.
The only time cases have risen higher was on Aug. 7, when the state reported 1,239 cases in one day.
Thursday’s total followed a higher-than-usual Wednesday at 938 cases, the most ever recorded on a Wednesday when case counts are typically a bit lower.
Generally, the state records the highest cases on Fridays — suggesting today might run even higher — followed by Saturdays and Thursdays as the next highest case counts, on average. Case numbers vary day to day based on testing patterns around the state, so the end of the week generally has higher results reflecting testing down during the weekdays.
The 1,145 cases Thursday was the highest Thursday total so far, but it was only a little higher than recent weeks. Case counts have been over 900 on the last five Thursdays prior to this week, including two days that were over 1,000.
Although case counts have stayed high in August in comparison to other months of the pandemic in Indiana, positivity rates had been falling a bit over the last week-plus due to boosted tested. Indiana did top 19,000 total tests on Thursday, but the increase didn’t outpace the rise in cases and the positivity rate was up to 5.93%, the highest point since Aug. 14 when positivity was over 6%.
The state only logged six deaths on Thursday, a drop after two double-digit days prior.
Locally, cases rose a bit more than has been typical in recent weeks.
Noble County added eight cases, DeKalb and LaGrange counties were up six cases each and Steuben County added two cases.
On Wednesday, DeKalb Central and MSD Steuben County schools both announced that their football teams were entering two-week quarantines after a DeKalb player tested positive for coronavirus and potentially exposed both teams during their contest last Friday in Angola.
Area schools have reported a handful of cases, but dozens of students at multiple districts are home on quarantine due to potentially being exposed by other students and staff who tested positive for the virus.
Indiana will hold at its current operational levels after Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced that he was keeping the state in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan and extending the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.
Indiana has been in Stage 4.5, just short of full reopening, since July 4, while the mask mandate has been in effect since July 27.
Statewide positivity rates have dropped a bit since the mask mandate went into effect, although it’s unclear whether more Hoosiers are masking now than prior to the mandate, which has no enforcement mechanism, and whether increased compliance is to credit for the small decrease.
