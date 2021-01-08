INDIANAPOLIS — Another Steuben County resident has died of COVID-19.
It's the 37th death overall and the 17th since Dec. 18. Steuben County has seen the greatest impact locally from the coronavirus in recent weeks.
The new death in Steuben County was reported Friday and occurred on Thursday, said information from the Indiana State Department of Health. The death was a person in their 70s, according to demographic information.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in their 40s, seven have been people in their 60s, eight deaths have been people in their 70s and 21 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County had zero deaths between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17, but since has had near-daily streak of deaths. There was at least one death recorded every day between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 as the county has nearly doubled its all-time total in the last three weeks.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties, which both have numerous deaths throughout December, have not had a new fatality so far in 2021. Noble County has seen one death so far, which occurred on Jan. 3.
Statewide, Indiana logged 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which is down a bit from Thursday but comparable to last Friday's figure, which was about 6,300 cases.
Case counts have been up compared to recent weeks, but those two prior weeks were impacted by reduced testing during the holidays. Friday's case number is a little higher than the last full week prior to Christmas, but close.
Health officials are monitoring closely to see whether Indiana experiences another spike following the holidays if people were gathering and spreading the virus to one another.
Case numbers have been on decline since peaks in the beginning of December, but more data post-holiday will be needed to determine whether that progress is continuing, stalled or changing.
One metric the state isn't seeing much change in is deaths, with 69 deaths logged on Friday. So far this month the state is averaging 76 deaths per day, which is a little lower than the 79 deaths per day average across the entire month of December.
Daily death counts have also been declining somewhat off record-high peaks hit around the second week of December, but haven't come down substantially yet.
Statewide hospitalizations are down long-range off a Nov. 30 peak but downward progress has stalled recently, with the state sitting at 2,769 total patients as of Friday. The state has been seeing up and down changes in the hospital census over the last month, but the down beats have slowed in recent days.
Locally, the four-county area is still seeing around 100 new cases per day combined.
Steuben County recorded 34 new cases on Friday, followed by Noble County at 30, LaGrange County had 25 new and DeKalb County added on 23.
No other deaths were reported in the region. DeKalb County remains at 60 overall, followed by LaGrange County at 59 and Noble County at 56.
