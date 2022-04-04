INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates across Indiana held stable again this week, which appears to close the book on any possibility of a spring surge in activity.
Based on recent history, if rates haven't spiked in one last gasp by now, they're probably not going to do.
In the 25th week of flu monitoring for the week ending March 26, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpost providers were 1.77%, a small increase from 1.72% a week ago.
The report includes 769 reports of flu-like illnesses, down actually from 890 the previous week.
The rate of influenza-like illness reported at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also rose to 1.67%, down from 1.78% a week ago.
In some years, flu numbers tick up when the weather starts to change, with the infection rate ticking up to 5-6% in some more severe surge years. That hasn't happened this year as flu numbers have been low for most of the year, the second-lowest in the last decade overall with only the 2020-21 season being milder.
Late-spring surges don't always happen, but when they do, they usually are ending right around this time of year as the state enters April. Flu numbers typically continuing a slow deflation through the final weeks of surveillance ending in May.
Despite the stable flu rate, the state did see four more deaths attributable to the virus, with this season's death toll rising to 32.
Of those deaths, 20 were people age 65 or older, eight were in the 50-64 range, two between ages 25-49 and one in the 5-24 age group.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
This year’s count so far again sets the 2021-22 season as one of the mildest over the last decade.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.