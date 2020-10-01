INDIANAPOLIS — October opened on a high note, and not in a good context.
New cases were high, the highest Thursday number ever, deaths were in double digits again and positivity was high despite good testing. It's just one day, but not the kind of day you'd ideally like to open a new month on after reopening the state fully.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday report, Indiana added 1,157 new cases of COVID-19.
Although the state has topped 1,000 cases five times in the last nine Thursdays, this week's total was the new high for that day of the week. Thursdays are usually the third biggest day of the week, with case counts generally running even higher on Friday and Saturday.
Considering the last three Thursdays all came in below 900 new cases, the uptick toward the back end of this week is unusual even for recently.
The state also recorded another 13 days, making it the eighth of the last nine days that deaths were in the double digits.
Testing was good on Thursday, with the state logging just over 21,000 total tests, nearly matching the September monthly average, but the higher number of cases meant the one-day positivity hit 5.47%, the third time in the last four days that positivity was above 5%.
Indiana had advanced its reopening plan in part because case counts had held steady and positivity had dropped throughout September, although recent numbers seem to suggest that activity may be ticking up again.
On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box acknowledged that they're seeing some early warning signs of increases again. Some of the impact, however, is coming far away from northeast Indiana as metro areas around Evansville and Louisville, Kentucky, are some of the state's current hotspots.
Locally, cases were up in the two northern counties, while the other two in the four-county area saw small growth.
Steuben County added 13 cases on Thursday, crossing the 400 cases all-time mark to 412 overall.
LaGrange County, which had very little activity throughout September, added seven cases. LaGrange County had ticked up in the statewide COVID-19 activity ratings this week from blue to yellow, as case counts and positivity rates have increased slightly there since last week.
DeKalb County, which had the largest case growth by percentage in September, only added one case on Thursday to open October, while Noble County also only had one new case reported.
No new deaths were reported in the area. Noble County had had 32 deaths all time, followed by LaGrange and DeKalb counties at 11 and Steuben County at seven, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The DeKalb County Health Department has stated that 15 COVID-19-positive patients have died there, although the state dashboard hasn't reflected the additional deaths. Health department officials said the state may just be lagged in adding them.
The state verifies deaths by matching patient names with positive COVID-19 tests and reviewing death information to validate whether a death should be counted in the overall count. DeKalb County officials said that if a death was not validated by the state, the county would be informed and then it would adjust its local count to reflect that determination, which has not happened to this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.