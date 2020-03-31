Purdue web site addresses best practices
WEST LAFAYETTE — During this time of uncertainty, consumers, farmers and retailers have many questions regarding food safety and COVID-19.
Yaohua “Betty” Feng, assistant professor of food science at Purdue University, and her lab have compiled information from nationwide food safety experts on a central reference website.
The website — ag.purdue.edu/foodsci/Fenglab/covid-19-food-safety-information — outlines food safety best practices including:
• Consumer personal hygiene.
• Stopping the spread of germs.
• Grocery shopping recommendations.
• Guidelines for farmers and producers.
• Guidelines for manufacturers and retailers.
• Information for Extension educators.
The website is continuously updated with the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 and food safety.
Free courses online for Purdue alumni
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s newly formed Purdue for Life Foundation is making free online courses available to alumni and friends of the university as the COVID-19 pandemic compels many to shelter in place and work from home.
The course offerings are from Purdue Global and span a range of subjects, including health science, business, information technology, communications and psychology. Some courses can be used toward accredited degrees; others lead to certificates or microcredentials. Twenty-five courses will be offered at no cost for the length of time that social distancing and self-isolation practices are in place.
“In this time of unknowns and uncertainties, we want to provide Purdue alumni and friends all the support we can,” said Matt Folk, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation. “These educational opportunities will help members of the Purdue family continue to build or retool their skills and knowledge and emerge from this challenging period even stronger than before.”
Visit Purdue for Life for more information on the Foundation and the link to all courses currently being offered at no cost.
Course offerings will be updated regularly.
