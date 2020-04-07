LAGRANGE – LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Wismer is asking LaGrange County manufacturers and others for donations of personal protection equipment for all police, fire and EMS responders in the county.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, we need to be able to protect our first responders,” said Wismer. “We are specifically seeking N95 masks, headgear with face shields and full coverage gowns or suits. We will gladly accept both disposable and multi-use equipment that can be sterilized. There are 300 personnel who will be first on the scene here in the county. Your PPE donations will help to keep our first responders healthy and able to help residents of the county.”
Donations of any of the items listed below may be dropped off at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office, 0875 S. SR 9, between the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no need to call in advance of making a drop-off of equipment.
Wismer is asking for:
• N95 masks.
• Eye protection including goggles or headgear with face shields.
• Full coverage gowns or suits – may be disposable or be multi-use equipment that can be sterilized.
“Those who are dropping off PPE donations should drive up to the yellow pole near the overhead door on the west side of the building. Use the call box mounted on the pole to let the Sheriff’s office know you have equipment to drop off,” said Wismer. “Be sure to leave your name and number with your donation.”
Wismer also said those with PPE items they are willing to donate, but without a means to deliver them to the Sheriff’s Department, please email wwismer@lagrangecounty.org or tharker@lagrangesd.com to arrange for the items to be picked up.
