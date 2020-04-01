ANGOLA — Two companies with operations in Angola have announced employee layoffs through the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act.
Both notices cited a loss of business due to COVID-19.
Of the two, the most significant is Auto Form Tool & Manufacturing, which plans to idle 240 workers from its Wohlert Street facility.
The other company is Prestige Maintenance, a custodial contractor, which is laying off 69 workers from 23 sites in Indiana.
Auto Form announced its layoffs last week and the last of the affected employees will leave work on Thursday, a letter from the company said.
“Due to the sudden and unexpected nature of the virus outbreak and its adverse effect on our business operations, we were prevented from providing notice sooner and are providing this notice to affected employees as soon as practicable,” an Auto Form filing said.
Prestige Maintenance is tied to work with JCPenney and Kohl’s retail stores, including the one in Angola, which has been closed since shortly after the state’s stay-home order went into place last week.
"While these closures are expected to be temporary, plans to re-open are subject to change due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation,” Prestige’s filing said.
There were numerous layoffs and closings in the most recent WARN notices posting for Indiana. Another area company laying off numerous people was Busche Performance Group, which has plants in Albion, Avilla and Franklin. The company is laying off 450 workers from its machining operations.
