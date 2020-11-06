The U.S. unemployment rate declined to 6.9% in October, a full percentage point down from September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
However, despite initial claims for unemployment insurance being essentially unchanged the week ending Oct. 31, the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in much of the United States could see renewed restrictions on businesses including bars and restaurants to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed, according to PNC senior economist Bill Adams.
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 638,000 in October as economic activity resumed after shutdowns for weeks in the spring because of the pandemic, seen in April's high of 14.7% unemployment. The rate has seen a steady decline since then as businesses forced to close have reopened, albeit some with capacity restrictions, and companies received federal economic aid.
COVID-19 has killed nearly 1.24 million worldwide, with just over 235,000, or 19%, of those in the U.S. In Indiana, as of Nov. 3, the state has recorded 4,269 COVID-19 deaths.
"In October, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade, and construction," according to the labor report. 'Employment in government declined."
In October, the number of U.S. unemployed fell by 1.5 million to 11.1 million. "Among the unemployed, the number of persons on temporary layoff fell by 1.4 million to 3.2 million. This measure is down considerably from the high of 18.1 million in April but is 2.4 million higher than in February. The number of permanent job losers, at 3.7 million in October, changed little over the month but is 2.4 million higher than in February," according to the report.
In October, the number of people who usually work full time rose by 1.2 million to 123.6 million, and the number who usually work part time increased by 1.0 million to 26.2 million.
Initial claims for U.S. unemployment insurance for the week ended Oct. 31 were at 738,000, compared to just over 200,000 in October 2019, according to PNC's Adams.
"Large numbers of U.S. businesses that delayed reducing headcount earlier in the pandemic, or who temporarily furloughed workers, are now making permanent job cuts," he said.
Adams attributed some of the decline in insured unemployment to the large numbers of recipients who have exhausted their benefits, usually capped by states at 26 weeks.
National media are reporting new lockdowns of European and United Kingdom countries as they struggle with surging numbers of COVID-19 cases. England's parliament voted for another national lockdown that took effect Thursday as bars, restaurants and other nonessential businesses were closed again, this time until Dec. 2, according to media reports.
