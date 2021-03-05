Another 5,000 residents of the four-county area received COVID-19 vaccines this past week as the regional total approaches 24,000 overall.
The vaccination numbers increased a little bit from a week ago and may pick up in the coming weeks as Indiana has now expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 years old and older, opening the gates to many thousands of new people.
In total, 23,929 residents in the four-county area have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 13,643 of those — more than half — now having received both shots and therefore being considered fully immunized against the virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health as of Friday afternoon.
The number of first-timers getting shots was down a little bit this past week, 2,365 to 2,845 the week before, but second-shot appointments were up at 2,904 this past week compared to 2,217 a week ago.
In total, the number of shots distributed was up by about 200 from the week before.
That bring the percentage of four-county area residents vaccinated to 14.5%, with 8.27% having full immunity at this point.
On Tuesday, Indiana expanded vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 55 and older, just a week after opening shots to those 60 and older, then came back the very next day and dropped eligibility to all Hoosiers 50-plus on Wednesday.
The state also announced three mass vaccinations clinics in Indianapolis, South Bend and Sellerburg, where eligible Hoosiers can drive through and get a new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine without having to leave their vehicle.
Indiana has started getting shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was only recently approved. The vaccine is a one-shot dose as opposed to the two-shot regimen of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been in use prior. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine did show slightly lesser efficacy than the other two in clinical trials, but any and all vaccines provide a high level of protection against serious illness and death, making them all equally viable and advisable, according to state health officials.
Hoosiers can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance. Currently, people 50 years old and older as well as health care workers and first responders are the only ones eligible.
Indiana hasn’t officially announced what groups will be up next, although Gov. Eric Holcomb hinted the state is likely to continue it’s age-based approach, meaning Hoosiers in their 40s will likely be next at the plate.
Indiana hasn’t specifically opened vaccine eligibility to younger people based on occupation or location, but a federal vaccine program working through pharmacy companies is now providing vaccines for teachers of any age, as that occupation has been one of the most vocal and one with the most support for prioritization based on vocation both in Indiana and nationally.
Vaccinations distribution continues in Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at its fairgrounds in Auburn, Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and LaGrange at its new location at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School in Howe.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead the area in vaccinations with 7,308 residents total having received at least one shot. Following are Noble County at 6,432 residents, DeKalb County with 6,413 residents and LaGrange County at 3,776 residents.
Steuben County is also leading in fully-vaccinated residents with 4,301, although other counties are closing on the lead as DeKalb County hit 3,542, Noble County has reached 3,512 and LaGrange County has 2,288 people with both shots in their arm.
Steuben County has now topped 21% of its population with at least one shot, the first county to cross 1-in-5 and running ahead of the statewide vaccination rate.
DeKalb County has inoculated 14.75% of its residents, followed by Noble County at 13.47% and LaGrange County at 9.63%.
Indiana has vaccinated approximately 16.17% of its population, totaling 1,088,419 with at least one shot and 657,741 with both shots.
