ANGOLA — With medical masks, especially the N-95 masks in short supply these days, staff at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital have gotten creative.
After being sent an article about an anesthesiologist in Florida making masks out of surgical material already found in hospitals, Nancy Dalton, surgery equipment supply coordinator at Cameron, said she could make masks like that.
Her one prototype mask ballooned into a project that now sees upward of 150 masks a day produced in the hospital.
“We have a team set up in a conference room making masks from surgical drapes,” Dalton said.
Surgical drapes are able to block out bacteria and are typically water resistant. Plus, they’re already in hospitals so staff have access to them to make masks from.
“We’re using hospital resources,” she said.
The team sewing the masks brought sewing machines from their homes that have been cleaned and sanitized for the project.
Dalton said masks made from surgical drapes are better than a standard medical mask because standard masks don’t filter out as much as other medical-grade masks, such as the N-95 mask of which there is currently a shortage in the world.
The drape masks, she said, are similar to an N-95 and are totally made with materials on hand. They don’t replace the N-95, but are still useful for those on the front lines with patients potentially fighting the virus.
“I didn’t create the idea, but I did come up with our pattern,” Dalton said.
These masks being made will be given to those on the front line who truly need them, such as those working at Cameron in the emergency room, on the obstetrics wing and on the medical surgical floor.
“We are committed to innovative ways to keep our community well,” said Jennifer Gibson, director of business and community outreach at Cameron. “We will continue making these as long as supply chain issues continue.”
Cameron Wellness Coordinator Ryan Sheets said the hospital is also extremely grateful to the community for all of the homemade cloth masks that have been donated so far.
He said somewhere between 1,600 to 2,000 have been donated so far. The hospital has been distributing the masks to employees.
“Non-clinical staff are wearing cloth masks around the hospital,” said Gibson. “They are being put to good use.”
It is also recommended people wear cloth masks when out in public and launder them regularly.
“We want to give thanks to all in the community for masks,” Sheets said. “It really has been an amazing response.”
The Cameron website, cameronmch.com, has a link people can follow to get a pattern to use to make their own cloth masks. Click on the COVID-19 pop-up box when first visiting the site and it will take you to the page with a link to the instructions at the bottom.
Gibson said there are places besides the hospital that are in need, like nursing homes, first responders and more, should people want to donate masks to them.
