KENDALLVILLE — More students are riding East Noble's buses at the start of this school year than at the end of last school, even despite COVID-19.
But whether more students are riding the buses compared to the start of the 2019-20 year, well, that's not really clear.
Still, hundreds of students are still busing to school daily and the district is running the same number of routes as any other year, Transportation Director Josh Buhro said.
Like everything else related to schools this fall, COVID-19 has changed the way districts have had to approach transportation. School buses, where students sit in close quarters in a closed-in space for sometimes lengthy rides, is the kind of environment where a virus could potentially spread quickly if it boarded at the bus stop too.
In preparation for the start of the school year, the state required students riding buses to wear face masks as a way to prevent possible spread of the virus, but many school districts, including East Noble, encouraged parents to drive their students to school if possible.
At the beginning of this school year, East Noble had 2,050 requests for transportation, Buhro said. That's actually higher than where East Noble left off when the 2019-20 school year was cut short at about 1,800.
While that may seem counterintuitve amid COVID-19, Buhro said that difference is pretty standard between year start and year end, as ridership tends to decrease as the year goes on.
"At this point in the year, traditionally, we do have more riders than we would have at the end of the year. As the year progresses and high school kids find friends who drive, or they get their own licenses during the year, that is when numbers start to come down," he said. "At this point, we are in fact, transporting more students than we did when traditional school ended in the spring."
So how does the start of this year compare to the start of last year? Buhro couldn't say, precisely, as he didn't have numbers still sitting around from the beginning of last year.
While the district hasn't seen huge numbers of parents doing their own transportation to impact the district's daily ridership, Buhro said it is having an effect.
Schools are seeing a bit more traffic congestion on a day-to-day basis — another sign that more parents are driving their kids than in years past — but buildings have made adjustments to try to ensure as smooth a flow of drop-offs and pickups as possible.
"If we didn’t have parents who have answered the encouragement to transport their own students, the numbers on the bus would be even higher," Buhro said.
The change in daily ridership, although hard to quantify exactly, hasn't caused East Noble to change its transportation plan in any significant way. The district is still running the same number of bus routes, Buhro said.
While on the bus, drivers and students are working together to stay safe in multiple ways.
"In order to maximize the safety of students we have made adjustments to the order of loading and unloading students at the schools. Drivers are working with students on seating arrangements to help keep student cohort groups together. Masks required for students on the school bus. Hand sanitizer available on buses as students load and unload. Drivers are following updated cleaning procedures after every morning and afternoon route have been steps we’ve taken to try to help mitigate the risk involved with school sponsored transportation," he said.
With two weeks down at the schools, Buhro said the 2020-21 changes have been successful so far, if not without a few bumps along the way, especially when it comes to staying masked on the bus.
In a parent letter from Superintendent Ann Linson sent out Wednesday with some updates about COVID-19 in the schools, she also reminded parents to encourage students to keep their masks on on the bus.
"Constant reminders for students to wear their masks are needed, and we ask parents to help reinforce this with their children, even at the middle and high school levels," Buhro said.
