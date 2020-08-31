AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The department also officially reported three recent deaths of county residents from COVID-19, which first were revealed in a state report Saturday. The deaths bring the county’s total to seven.
The 26 new cases tied with Aug. 24 for the most reported on a single day, although both of those totals occurred across three days since the last report on the preceding Friday.
The new patients range in age from 3 to 93, a news release said. Nine are listed as recovering at home. The health department has no further information on the other 17, the release said.
The new patients include one possible school-age person, whose age is 18. Eleven are age 70 or older.
They raise the county’s total to 352 cases since March, with 137 reported in August — making it the highest monthly total — and 77 in the past eight days. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 30 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four patients ssince Friday, with 10 admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of one since Friday.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22, with all age 65 or older.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
