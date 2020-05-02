ANGOLA — For at least part of May, meetings for the city of Angola will be held virtually.
This decision was made prior to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb reopening Indiana on a gradual basis on Friday afternoon.
The Angola Common Council will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday by teleconference. To call into the meeting, dial 1-219-293-4381 and use meeting identification number 732-753-711# to gain access, as it is a public meeting.
Agenda items include a new ordinance for a city telework policy and a number of tax abatement compliance requests from area businesses that have received a tax break from the city for projects.
“Our immediate plan is virtual meetings,” said Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell.
The Historic Preservation Commission will hold its meeting virtually on Tuesday, using Microsoft Teams.
To dial into that meeting, dial 1-219-293-4381 and use conference identification number 869-479-711# to gain access to the public meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.
That agenda includes information on a sign for Sutton’s Deli, work for The Venue and discussing the school tour that typically takes place in May.
Mayor Richard Hickman said the planning department is also planning on virtual meetings.
“We will probably do it this way for awhile,” Hickman said.
He has put together a task force that has been working on a reopening plan, with some of it in place now, but he said it will be a “moving target” as more information is gathered.
