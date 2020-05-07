ANGOLA — Even though restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have eased somewhat, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital still has possibly its most strict visitation policy ever still in place.
Cameron's visitation rules, put in place in late March, still apply to the hospital, Urgent Care and all clinics.
No visitors will be admitted into any clinical setting, with the following exceptions:
• If patient is a minor or incapacitated adult, one designated parent/guardian or a patient caregiver per visit will be allowed.
• A single designated partner or primary caretaker for mothers delivering babies. No visitors under age 18, which includes siblings of a newborn.
• In end-of-life situations, patients are limited to one visitor at a time. Visitors are not permitted to see patients if they exhibit any respiratory illness symptoms (coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, etc.). Visitors are not permitted if they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days.
In addition, individuals coming to an outpatient center or physician's office will be restricted to a single visitor responsible for transportation, and if that person is not needed for communication purposes, they should remain in their vehicle while the patient is being cared for. Mobile phones are urged to support communication. Ambulatory practices and administrative buildings are also no longer allowing pharmaceutical representatives and other outside vendors onsite until further notice.
The hospital also encourages people to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Should you need assistance with this, let a staff member know.
Non-essential hospital entrances have been closed. Additional screening is being performed at entry points.
To safeguard supplies, face masks have been removed from public areas. Staff will provide direction to patients or visitors who may need masks or other personal protective equipment.
Cameron’s volunteer services, which aid in a variety of areas, have been suspended.
Wherever possible, Cameron is practicing social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others. Community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be canceled or postponed.
People who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call Cameron Hospital’s COVID-19 Resource Line, 667-5555, available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. People may also call the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500, or their healthcare provider. People should not go to a healthcare facility such as the hospital without first contacting one of these resources first.
