FREMONT — Area restaurants and non-profit organizations have given donations to students at Fremont Community Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered school buildings to students for the rest of the school year.
Fremont Elementary School teacher Jennifer Stukey said they received donations from Pizza Hut and Subway as well as the Steuben County Literacy Coalition.
The Fremont Moose Lodge also held a chicken barbecue fundraiser that raised $3,000 that was donated to the school to help support the Boomerang Backpacks program.
“Pizza Hut donated 20 large pizza coupons, Subway donated 50 box lunches and the Steuben County Literacy Coalition donates books for students in kindergarten through 12th weekly,” Stukey said. “We pass them out during the meal hand out every Monday.”
The books, Stukey said, are a way to continue reaching the students at the school that take part in the after school Base Camp program put on by the Literacy Coalition.
“FES Base Camp staff send letters in the mail weekly to our Base Camp students,” she said. “Our kindergarten and first grade staff made home visits to their students to say hello from a distance and hand them each a new book.”
Fremont wraps up its semester on Friday.
