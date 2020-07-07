KENDALLVILLE — Testing for COVID-19 is continuing at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St
In collaboration with the Noble County Health Department, testing is by appointment only; test results are obtained two to five days after the test.
Any Indiana resident is eligible to participate in the free testing.
The testing clinic is secluded from the rest of the building in the old fine arts area of the renovated school. People enter and exit through different doors.
According to Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer, the number of weeks of testing will be determined by need and the level of need will be assessed at the end of every month. Up to 132 people can be tested daily
Testing is by appointment only. Register online for an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting
People without internet access or who wish to register a minor should call (888) 634-1116.
