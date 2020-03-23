ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is further restricting its visitation policy as a matter of caution as the COVID-19 epidemic continues to grow in Indiana.
The hospital activated new visitor restrictions to protect the health of patients, associates, physicians and community members.
The new policy went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
These visitation rules apply to the hospital, urgent care and all clinics.
“We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family,” said a statement from the hospital. “The health and safety of you, our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness. We encourage you to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital.”
No visitors will be admitted into any clinical setting, with the following exceptions:
• If the patient is a minor or incapacitated adult one designated parent/guardian or a patient caregiver per visit will be allowed.
• A single designated partner or primary caretaker for mothers delivering babies. There will be no visitors under age 18, which includes siblings of a newborn.
• End-of-life situations. Patients are limited to one visitor at a time. Visitors are not permitted to see patients if they exhibit any respiratory illness symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, etc. Visitors are not permitted if they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days.
• In addition, individuals visiting one of Cameron’s outpatient centers or physician offices will be restricted to a single visitor responsible for transportation, and if that person is not needed for communication purposes, they should remain in their vehicle while we care for the patient. Please bring a mobile phone to support communication.
Ambulatory practices and administrative buildings are also no longer allowing pharmaceutical representatives and other outside vendors onsite until further notice.
Should you need assistance with this, let a staff member know.
Below are other items Cameron is alerting the public to:
• To help manage the flow of patients and visitors, non-essential hospital entrances have been closed. Additional screening is being performed at entry points.
• To safeguard supplies, face masks have been removed from public areas. Staff will provide direction to patients or visitors who may need masks or other personal protective equipment.
• Cameron’s volunteer services, which aid in a variety of areas, have been suspended.
• Wherever possible, Cameron Hospital is practicing social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others. Community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be canceled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class or meeting.
