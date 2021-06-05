INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases and positivity dropped sharply this past week, one of the lowest numbers seen in recent history.
No deaths were reported this past week in the four-county area, one week after the area had an unusual five deaths logged the previous week.
Indiana averaged just 403 cases per day across the six-day period — the state had no update on Memorial Day — a drop from 530 cases per day the week before.
Positivity also dropped on the week, falling from 3.16% to just 2.14% statewide this week. Hospitalizations were down substantially too, to 625 patients overall from 746 patients the week prior.
Average daily deaths were a bit higher, at 11.5 per day, up from about nine per day last week.
About 44% of Indiana’s population 12 and older is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although Indiana lags behind numerous other states and is unlikely to hit a goal of reaching 70% of adults being vaccinated by July 4, set by President Joe Biden.
New vaccine uptake has slowed to fewer than 10,000 new Hoosiers getting shots per day.
The vaccines have proven to be highly effective, greatly reducing case, hospitalization and death numbers among highly-vaccinated groups.
Vaccine rates are lowest among young people, with fewer than 30% of people younger than 30 hitting full vaccination status.
Locally, new case counts were low as the four-county area has been seeing sharp weekly improvement after an uptick in activity during April.
Noble County added 22 new cases on the week, followed by Steuben County at 15, DeKalb County with 14 and LaGrange County with nine new cases.
No new deaths were reported on the week. Noble and DeKalb counties remain at 85 deaths all-time, followed by LaGrange County at 72 and Steuben County at 59.
