INDIANAPOLIS — With October in the books, Indiana is still reporting minimal flu activity across the state.
That's totally normal for this time of year, as activity doesn't typically begin to spike until December.
For the week ended Oct. 30, flu activity remained "minimal," the lowest rating, for another week.
Flu rates reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 1.26% in the fourth week of surveillance, a slight drop from the week previous and remaining at low levels.
Typically, rates remain below the 2% benchmark in fall and then tends to rise in December, running higher through March or April before dropping back below the 2% line again as warmer weather returns.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers was also low at 1.29%, which is also on par with previous seasons for this time of year.
Indiana Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, is showing the lowest flu activity at the time, with other parts of the state showing slightly higher rates.
The state did record one death from flu this week, with that person being 65 years old or older. That's the first death recorded in this year's annual monitoring period — the state did have one other death attributable to flu occurring before the first week of the flu-monitoring season opened.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
The state has not identified any particular flu strains yet through limited testing done by the state lab. Two samples analyzed in week two were both negative for any influenza virus.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
