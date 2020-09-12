INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana topped 1,000 cases again on Saturday as the state brought another new lab online to the statewide reporting system.
Case counts have been over 1,000 cases every Saturday since Aug. 8.
In Saturday’s Indiana State Department of Health report, 1,056 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday. That was up from just under 1,000 on Friday.
Testing numbers were at record highs, with 48,085 total tests processed, although that number was inflated by the state onboarding another lab.
The lab had already been reporting positive cases but had not reported its negative cases. That meant a total of 20,764 tests were added from that lab, for an unadjusted testing total of 27,321, which is still a one-day record high.
Saturday’s positivity rate factoring out the one-time upload from the new lab was 3.87%, lower than recent totals.
The state added another 17 deaths on Saturday.
In the first two weeks of September, the state is posting slightly lower cases per day compared to August at 864 per day on average compared to 873 in August.
Deaths have risen slightly to 11.33 per day in September, up from 10.43 per day average in August.
Testing numbers are up about 4,000 more per day this month compared to August, but testing numbers have been skewed as new labs have been onboarded, uploading large one-time chunks of result.
Locally, cases counts were up again in DeKalb County as other counties had smaller changes.
DeKalb County added seven cases to hit 400 all time. LaGrange County added four new cases while Steuben County was up two cases.
Noble County’s total decreased by two cases to 848 total. Case counts decrease when the state corrects errors to reflect a person’s correct county of residence.
No new deaths were reported in the area on Saturday, although the state dashboard had not yet updated to reflect new deaths in DeKalb County from Friday.
Late Friday, the DeKalb County Health Department announced three new deaths, taking that county’s total to 12 overall.
Noble County sits at 32 deaths overall, while DeKalb County has moved into second highest at 12, then LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
In the past week, DeKalb County had five new deaths, while Steuben County had two and Noble County one. The four-county area has had 16 deaths since Aug. 19.
Since last Saturday, DeKalb County added 31 cases, Steuben County was up 16, Noble County was up 14 and LaGrange County just eight cases.
