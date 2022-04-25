INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity is starting to rise again, although cases and hospitalizations still remain near all-time lows for the time being despite the increases.
But, it’s the first time cases have been rising on back-to-back weeks since January, so the two-week stretch has broken more than three months of straight improvement.
Indiana averaged 398 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week, up from 237 cases per day a week ago.
That figure is almost double, but still among some of the lowest numbers the state has seen over its history. That being said, new surges tend to start slow and grow over time — for example, in June 2021 after dropping to about 200 cases per day, it took a month before the state was showing 1,000 a day and then only another month before the state was crack 5,000 a day.
Current case counts are also likely lower than they would have been in similar situations in the past due to the rise of at-home testing and results that may not be reported to labs or health care facilities.
As a sign that activity may be ticking up again, hospitalization numbers have started to increase again, with 253 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from 197 patients a week ago.
The state’s only averaging about one death per day from COVID-19, so that metric remains at its all-time low.
COVID-19 cases have been started to rise again nationally, with the Northeast currently seeing a renewed uptick in cases. The omicron variant’s BA.2 subvariant, another highly contagious strain of the virus, has been pinpointed as the lastest culprit for rising activity on the East Coast, although the virus is also making gains in other parts of the U.S., too.
Public health experts expect that subvariant will spread more widely in time, with cases likely to shift westward from the current hotspots.
Increased immunity levels — in part because omicron was so virulent and infected hundreds of thousands in Indiana and millions upon millions nationwide — leave people with improved protection so finding new footholds may be difficult.
COVID-19 activity has also typically been lower during the summer months, possibly due to seasonal impacts as seen with other viruses like influenza, so warmer weather could help keep the virus down, too.
However, that also may not be the case, as the highly infectious delta variant first arrived in Indiana in July 2021 and started driving up cases during the end of summer and fall before really taking off when winter weather started settling in.
