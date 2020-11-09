HAMILTON — With more than 90 students and staff on the quarantine list for Hamilton Community Schools, Superintendent Tony Cassel announced that the district will transition to e-learning starting today.
Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I recognize that this decision places an undue burden on many in our Hamilton family,” said Cassel’s letter. “However, between the staffing shortage this situation creates and the large number of affected students, I feel this is the best decision moving forward at this time. I truly do apologize for the inconvenience this will create for many of you.”
In the past three days, Cassel’s letter said four positive cases have come out that affect students in the elementary, middle and high schools. With contact tracing combined with the list of students waiting on results for themselves or family, the quarantine list grew to the more than 90 names.
Extracurricular activities including practices and other events are canceled through Nov. 23. If the current situation stays the same, activities will resume the evening of Nov. 23. through Friday, Nov. 27, according to the school calendar.
Hamilton is on Thanksgiving break beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 27.
Monday, Nov. 23, was already slated to be an e-learning day district-wide for staff training for an online program that will be used for virtual students and during weather-related school cancellations.
The cafeteria will be offering meals for students during the e-learning shut down. Beginning Tuesday through Friday, meals will be passed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the school.
For the second week of the closure, boxes of five breakfasts and five lunches will be passed out on Monday, Nov. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. Families that wish to get a box need to call or email Cassel by 9 a.m. on the 16th. There will not be extra boxes made, so contact is essential.
The phone number to use is 488-2513. Cassel’s email is anthony.cassel@hcs.k12.in.us.
This isn’t the first time the district has had to transition to e-learning this semester because of high COVID-19 numbers.
In October, several students and teachers were out on quarantine because of the virus that led Cassel to make the decision to move to online learning.
The district first had cases of the virus show up in September.
For more announcements or information, visit hcs.k12.in.us or follow on Facebook, @hamilton.schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.