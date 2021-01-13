ANGOLA — For the first time in more than two months, Steuben County's weekly case count for COVID-19 was less than 200.
Also, it was announced Wednesday that people older than 70 may now start getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Steuben County Health Department was notified of 175 positive COVID-19 test results for Steuben County residents for the week ending Wednesday.
That's the first time since the week ended on Nov. 11 that the weekly new positive case count was less than 200. That particular week the count was 162 new cases.
"We have been notified of five deaths associated with COVID-19 (within) the last seven days," said Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Health Department.
Steuben County had been seeing a surge in deaths the past few weeks.
Steuben County has a total of 2,979 COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths with 2,665 considered recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 23.50%. The Indiana Department of Health has released today that Steuben County has a composite score of 3.0 or red.
The availability and access of approved COVID-19 vaccines is being closely monitored by the Steuben County Health Department. The Indiana Department of Health’s external advisory committee has made the following recommendations on who can be vaccinated: healthcare personnel, first responders, and individuals aged 70 years and older.
People wanting to get vaccinated may do so by going online to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or the local vaccination hotline at 624-5594.
Meanwhile, the weekly demographic report from the Health Department shows one age category, 50-59, hitting 500 cases all time on Wednesday. A close second is the 20-29 age group at 498 cases. Next in line is the 40-49 category with 454 cases and 60-69 at 431 cases. These are the only four age groups with more than 400 cases all time.
