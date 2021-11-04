Hoosier Republicans are lining up against a new federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would require employees at businesses with 100 or more employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or comply with masking and weekly testing requirements.
OSHA released its emergency temporary standard, which requires larger employers to comply with a vaccine mandate for employees by Jan. 4, 2022.
The mandate only applies to companies employing 100 or more people, but also only includes employees who are reporting to a business location regularly with other people. People who work from home or exclusively work in outdoor settings are exempted from the rules.
Employees may still choose not to get vaccinated, but would be subject to wear face coverings while in work areas with other people or in vehicles with other people and would require weekly COVID-19 testing while they remain unvaccinated.
The rule, as currently written, does not provide a carveout for people who have natural immunity from having a past infection with the virus and would treat those people similarly to unvaccinated if they have not received vaccines after their illness.
Indiana Republicans have lined up in opposition against the federal mandate, which is not surprising as some of the state's congressmen have consistently fought against other COVID-19 restrictions including masking requirements, temporary business closures, quarantine rules and capacity restrictions.
Rep. Jim Banks, who chairs the House's large Republican Study Committee caucus, called the mandate the "worst assault on freedom in my lifetime," in a post to his Facebook account and similar thoughts on his personal Twitter account, as his main @RepJimBanks Twitter account remains suspended for violation of the platform's hateful conduct policy.
"Joe Biden released his unconstitutional plan to force private citizens to take vaccines. It’s even worse than I expected," Banks said. "On Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly rejected Biden’s COVID agenda. He responded with the worst assault on freedom in my lifetime. I promise to fight against this illegal attack on Americans’ rights."
Banks statement's also claimed that small businesses could be fined up to $136,000 for failing to comply, although the OSHA directive only applies to businesses with more than 100 employees.
Sen. Mike Braun, who along with a minority of Senators, has been leading a likely futile attempt to use a congressional method to invalidate the rule, had similar sentiments.
"This is the biggest overreach by the federal government we have ever seen," Braun tweeted Thursday. "We will fight it every step of the way."
Braun had also tweeted that he's been hearing from businesses who are fearing losing 10-25% of their workforce, although companies that have previously enforced vaccine mandates on there own have seen extremely high compliance.
Delta Airlines reported about 99% of its staff complied with its vaccine mandate, while Tyson Foods had upward of 96% of workers get vaccinated by its Nov. 1 deadline.
Sen. Todd Young, who is not nearly as active on social media channels as his fellow Indiana Republicans, has not released a statement or made posts regarding the vaccine mandate. His recent activity online has instead been about border security and national defense issues and economic topics, with no posts to his Twitter account related to COVID-19 in the last month.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking the state's Department of Labor to collaborate with Attorney General Todd Rokita on filing or joining a lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandate.
Holcomb, unlike the state's Congressional Republicans, has been an advocate for people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19, although has been consistent in stating he doesn't agree with mandates requiring the shots.
“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS. This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce."
Indiana Democrats sided with the Biden administration, opposing state leaders lining up to fight efforts to increase vaccination rates in Indiana, which has consistently tailed toward the bottom of states in the U.S. in terms of immunization rate.
“Hoosiers are right. It is their freedom and choice to receive a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also the responsibility of state and federal government leaders to help Hoosier families put the pandemic behind us. Unfortunately, the culture war Indiana Republicans created about vaccines and its benefits consistently put Indiana steps away from returning to pre-COVID normal life. The INGOP’s extreme partisanship is dictating this situation, and what Indiana needs is for more people to get vaccinated so we can move forward," said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party.
But the new rules have even drawn some potential opposition from groups that have otherwise been full-throated in support of vaccinations.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, a national trade organization representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living centers, is supportive of boosting vaccination rates but expressing concern about potential workforce impacts it could have on an already short-staffed senior care sector
“Once again, we appreciate the Biden Administration’s efforts to ensure that as many workers as possible in all health care settings are vaccinated. Nursing home providers have dedicated themselves to increasing staff vaccination rates, and as a result, three-quarters of employees are fully vaccinated today. We are committed to forging ahead and encouraging all staff members to get these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, said. “While we support the overall intent of this CMS policy, we are concerned that the execution will exacerbate an already dire workforce crisis in long term care. A hard deadline with no resources for providers or glide path for unvaccinated workers is likely to push too many out the door and ultimately, threaten residents’ access to long term care. Even a small percentage of staff members leaving their jobs due to this mandate would have a disastrous impact on vulnerable seniors who need around-the-clock care."
