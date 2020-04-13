INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to fall short of utilizing its maximum daily testing capacity, processing only about 2,000 tests in the last 24 hours.
The number of new cases recorded declined compared to recent highs, but with the number of tests down it’s hard to determine whether it’s due to reduced transmission or merely a byproduct of too few tests being done.
Fewer Hoosiers have died, though, over the last couple days, a good sign independent of ongoing issues with how many tests are being completed.
As of Monday’s noon update — the state has changed to midday updates as of this week with an expanded dashboard that ran into some errors in uploading information after noon — 308 new cases of COVID-19 were identified, the lowest single-day number since March 30.
The state has now passed 8,000 cases since March 6, with 8,236 total.
The number of new tests processed was only 2,050, a major falloff after about 4,200 tests were processed Saturday and 3,200 on Sunday.
The state has seen some recent improvement in the number of daily deaths, recording seven Hoosiers who had passed from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That continued a three-day decline since Friday, when a record-high 55 people had been recorded as dead in a 24-hour period.
Indiana’s overall death rate among known COVID-19 cases remains at about 4.25%.
Locally, Noble County continues to lead the total number of cases with 15, followed by LaGrange County at 13, Steuben County at 12 and DeKalb County at 6.
Elsewhere, among border counties, Allen County has 156 cases total, Elkhart County recorded 89, Kosciusko County has 18 and Whitley County has 13 cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s new COVID-19 dashboard has been upgraded with additional information, now displaying single-day changes, percentage of available intensive care bed and ventilators in use, and racial breakdowns of COVID-19 cases, as that information has recently been sought after.
The state still has not been able to compile information about COVID-19 recoveries, a statistic that has been frequently asked after but not yet produced. State health officials said they were working with providers to try to capture that data point but have not been able to.
Indiana’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 20. Hoosiers are asked to stay at home except for essential work or essential business like grocery shopping, doctor appointments of medicine pickup.
State officials are still waiting for the virus to peak, possibly as soon as this month or as late as mid-May before lifting restrictions.
The Indiana economy has taken a beating over the last few weeks, with more than 300,000 new unemployment claims filed since statewide shutdowns have gone into effect.
