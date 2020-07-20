INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment across the region dropped significantly in June as people headed back to work after the state started gradually opening the state back up for business as it continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The jobless rates in the immediate four-county area saw decreases as much as 4.2 percentage points. DeKalb and Noble counties saw the greatest declines but they were the two counties with the highest rates in May.
DeKalb County dropped to 10% in June from 14.2% in May. Noble County dropped to 12% in June from 14.1% in May.
LaGrange and Steuben counties have the lowest rates in the area. LaGrange County stood at 7.9% in June, a drop of 2.3 percentage points from May. Steuben went to 9% from 11.7 percent in May.
Whitley County also has a relative low rate, 8.9% in June, dropping from 11% in May. Allen County was at 12% in June after dropping 2 percentage points from May.
While an improvement, the numbers are a far cry from where they were before the state shutdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In the area, rates were typically in the 3% and lower range for months.
All key sectors in the Indiana economy saw improvement in June as the state continues to recover from the statewide shutdown that began in late March to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% for June, and the national rate stood at 11.1%.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 53,484 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.3% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5%.
