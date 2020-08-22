KENDALLVILLE — The rates of where COVID-19 infections are being found in Noble County vary significantly depending on where you are in the county.
Ligonier, Cromwell Kendallville and Avilla are high. But the more rural areas of the county have seen little activity from the virus.
Compared to neighbors in the four-county region, Noble County is the only one that has wider variances between its different ZIP codes compared to more homogeneous infection rates in other places.
As of Friday, Noble County has had 753 total cases since March, the highest in the four-county area.
In total, Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties have combined for 1,832 known cases all-time, about 2.17% of the state’s total cases, which is just about proportional to the northeast corner’s share of the statewide population.
Breaking down Noble County’s case count by ZIP code, some parts of the county have seen more than 1% of their populations infected by COVID-19, while other areas have seen much lower rates.
The ZIP code data, which is updated weekly, shows 683 total cases in Noble County, constituting about 90% of the county’s current total.
The Ligonier area remains with not only the highest per-capita infection rate in the county but also the highest in the four-county area. To date, 266 cases have come from the 46767 ZIP code, accounting for about 3.11% of that area’s total population.
To the south in the 46732 ZIP code, which includes Cromwell, that area has seen 52 cases for a per-capita rate of 1.64%, second-highest in the county.
Moving to the east side of the county, the Avilla area is the third-highest in terms of per-capita rate at 68 cases, 1.45% of its population, while Kendallville’s 46755 ZIP has 207 cases, 1.37% of its population.
Both areas have had a notable chunk of their cases in long-term care facilities, with dozens of residents living at Presence Sacred Heart Home and Lutheran Life Villages Village at Kendallville contract the virus since April, which skews those regions numbers up a bit.
After that, the more rural communities of Noble County have seen little impact.
Rome City’s 46784 has 20 cases, 0.89% per capita; 46794 has 11 cases, 0.69%; Albion’s 46701 has 54 cases, 0.68%; and LaOtto’s 46763 has had just five cases, 0.31% of its population.
The 46760 ZIP in southwest Noble County still has its data suppressed by the state, indicating there have been fewer than five cases identified in that area.
ZIP codes of areas bordering the county also have mixed per-capita rates.
To the north, southern LaGrange County ZIP codes have case rates of about 1.3%; to the east in DeKalb County, rates are below 1%; to the south, Whitley County areas are under 1% while the Huntertown area in Allen County is just over 1%; and to the west, Kosciusko County is just shy of 1% while the Goshen area in Elkhart County is close to 2%.
Noble County has had 30 total deaths from COVID-19 since March, the highest in the region, with most of those deaths being people 80 years old or older and many coming from previous outbreaks in the nursing homes.
The county has a seven-day average positivity rate of 10.3% as of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
