FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two flights planned for September and October. These were rescheduled flights originally planned for spring of 2020.
After thorough consideration, the Board of Directors of the Honor Flight Network has ordered all Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2020 be postponed until calendar year 2021. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, as a member of the Honor Flight Network, will comply with the mandate. The COVID-19 virus has had a significant impact on us as individuals and as a nation.
“The safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight," said HFNEI President Dennis Covert. "Our veterans are among the most vulnerable of the population as it relates to serious complications and death from COVID-19 and, as a result of this, it is just not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor at this juncture.”
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the April 29 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the April 28, 2021 Honor Flight.
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the May 20 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the May 26, 2021 Honor Flight.
Changes are still possible. Updates will be posted at hfnei.org or Facebook. For further information, call 633-0049.
