A couple of months ago Angola Mayor Richard Hickman sent out a note asking for volunteers for the vaccination clinic to be set up at the Steuben County Event Center. I, for one, read the Mayor’s daily notes to check on our progress or set backs for the virus so this note came in the normal fashion. In his note he asked for medical and non-medical volunteers to contact Jason Armey at the Steuben County Health Department.
I did not delay my response or even think about it. I called Jason immediately and was put on the volunteer list. Jason said I would hear from him when the plans were more definite. When I hung up after talking with Jason, I felt this lovely bit of normalcy. For almost a year now, lots (most?) of the activities I participate in have dwindled or are non-existent. I miss those activities so much. I know you do, too. So, volunteering and getting back into the community felt so good.
Jason’s call came in the form of an email asking me to schedule my first vaccine. I think I read it over and over until it dawned on me that I was now part of the health care system and would need to be vaccinated as I would be working the center.
I again did not hesitate. I immediately made my appointment and I think I walked around in a bit of a daze. Seriously. After all this time I would get the vaccine. After all the sadness of this world, I would get this vaccine. After all the days and nights home, I would get this vaccine. After all the shows missed and the flights not taken, I would get this vaccine?
On my appointed day I arrived promptly. I was awestruck by the professionalism of the nurses and staff from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and how our event center had been turned into this vaccination center. It was clean and organized and everyone was friendly and, yes, happy. I wore a T-shirt on that day to make the vaccination easier. I was given my shot by a paramedic. Painless. Easy. And I am not ashamed to say I burst into tears. It was absolutely so emotional. I took my selfie photo and went home waiting for a bit of a reaction, but I had none.
A short three weeks later, I arrived for my second shot. Again, I was prepared for some reactions, but I did not have any. Those who have had reactions say they have been minimal compared to coming down with the virus.
For the past 10 months, I have obeyed the rules … all of them. Even my nervousness at teaching face to face declined with the university’s policy of mask wearing 100% of the time. The students were very respectful. My house and car and satchel were, and still are, filled with extra masks and hand sanitizers. I feel I have never really been asked to do much for my fellow man until this time, and I have been more than happy to step up to the plate.
Now, back to the event center. As a volunteer, my job has been working in the call center … taking your calls and scheduling your appointments. As of last check Jason has 92 volunteers in Steuben County. I am so proud of us. In fact, there are so many volunteers, I do not work every week.
Most of you have not been to the event center for your vaccination yet, although you all will have the opportunity to go when your time comes. I want to absolutely assure you that it is state of the art in cleanliness. There is lots of room for everyone and no waiting time. I am so impressed by this organization. Gratitude can be spilled over many organizations including Cameron Hospital, Department of Health, the County Commissioners the Mayor’s office, and all of the volunteers.
Of course, there is still much work to do. We still must wear our masks, socially distance ourselves, and wash our hands or use our hand sanitizers. But, folks, it won’t be long and we will be back the way we were. My columns, for the past 10 months, can be catalogued under “Stories of the Plague from Steuben County” and folks can read them when today is a long time ago.
Until then, I feel like Rosie the Riveter when I head out to the event center to do my part. I hope to see you there, too!
