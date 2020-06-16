ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce has resumed holding its monthly Business After Hours, with an event set for Thursday.
The first Business After Hours since the state COVID-19 shutdown will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. hosted by Timbers Steakhouse and Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St.
Food and drinks will be available for members as well as a cash bar. The Steuben County Council on Aging will be the non-profit spotlight for this event.
Timbers Steakhouse and Seafood will be hosting the event as part of its grand re-opening to showcase the renovations they have completed while the restaurant was closed for patrons dining-in during the COVID-19 shutdown. There will be a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres available including samples of some of their signature dishes.
This event will be limited to 75 people, so early registration is recommended.
Attendees will not be required to wear masks, this will be optional, but the staff will be complying with regulations and will wear masks and hand sanitizer will also be available.
Business After Hours is a monthly after-hours networking event open to all members and non-members of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost for members and $25 for non-members. Registration is recommended at AngolaChamber.org and clicking on events.
For more information or to register to attend the event go to the Angola Area Chamber website at AngolaChamber.org or call 665-3512.
