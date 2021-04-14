ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department should know today what direction it can follow with the suspension of the use of the Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine that has been flagged because of rare blood clot reactions to the shot.
Steuben County had put its use of the vaccine on pause from Tuesday through Thursday while it awaited direction from the Indiana State Department of Health.
"We are waiting to hear from the State of Indiana on recommendations going forward," said Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Steuben County Health Department. "We should have direction by Thursday if we are allowed to offer Johnson and Johnson to the community in the future."
Steuben County has used a minimal amount of J&J vaccine in its clinics both at the Steuben County Event Center and at the Health Department in the Steuben Community Center.
The State health department vaccine dashboard said 235 Steuben County residents have received the single dose J&J vaccine. There are 9,158 people from Steuben County who are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
State health officials put the pause on the use of the J&J vaccine on Tuesday because of the blood clotting issue. There has been at least one death reported in the United States from complications of blood clotting from receiving the shot.
State health department chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said she wasn’t aware of anyone from Indiana being among the six reported cases of blood clots being investigated out of more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the U.S., the Associated Press reported.
"If you or someone you know has already received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, rest assured that adverse effects are extremely rare. If you develop a headache, shortness of breath or chest pain within three weeks of receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, talk to your health care provider," said a statement provided by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
About 125,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in Indiana, out of about 3.4 million total vaccine shots administered, said the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Walsh and a spokeswoman for Cameron Hospital say the pause will have little to no impact moving forward with vaccinations because most of the doses administered locally are two-shot regimes, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna.
"It will have a minor impact but we have communicated to those that are scheduled and given them an option to be placed on a callback list or to have an appointment scheduled for another vaccine of their choice," Walsh said.
"Since the first available vaccine dose, (Cameron) has been only distributing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine amongst the Steuben County community and will continue to do so," said a statement provided by the hospital.
Cameron is one of three sites in northeast Indiana to provide the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for people ages 16-17.
Cameron has administered more than 24,000 vaccine doses as of Wednesday. Cameron is provided more vaccine than Steuben County and was one of the original institutions to provide vaccines to the very first health care workers when vaccinations started on Dec. 17.
The Cameron statement said the pause with the J&J vaccine should not impact administering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Cameron "still encourages all Steuben County residents to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and to attend already scheduled vaccination appointments to receive whichever vaccine is available to them," the statement said. "If community members have questions or concerns about the efficacy of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they can visit CMCH’s COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ page for more information. To schedule a vaccination appointment in Steuben County, visit CMCH’s COVID-19 Resource page or ourshot.in.gov." Cameron's website is cameronmch.com.
