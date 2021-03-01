INDIANAPOLIS — After posting some of its best COVID-19 numbers ever in February, the state is opening March on a low note, and not in a negative way.
New cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday and Monday were both running below last week’s same-day comparisons, positivity remains low and few deaths were reported.
On the first day of March, Indiana recorded 540 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, the lowest single day total since Sept. 21. That result came on lower-than-typical testing numbers, however and a positivity rate of 3.78%.
Sunday’s total was also low, at 731 cases and a positivity of 2.32% on more typical testing numbers.
Both one-day counts were below the same day comparisons a week ago, so Indiana is stepping into March at a level even below the low numbers being posted at the end of February.
The state recorded 17 deaths Sunday and 20 on Monday as those numbers have continued to trend downward in 2021 and as the number of people hospitalized has continued to deflate.
Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 763 patients total in treatment, which is in the range of what was typical day-to-day during the summer of 2020 when cases and activity were much lower than in spring and fall.
Indiana passed 8 million total tests administered on Sunday since the start of the pandemic. Of those, about 3.1 million unique Hoosiers have been tested, representing about 46% of the state’s total population. That means every Hoosier who has been tested has averaged slightly over 2.5 tests so far.
Locally, northeast Indiana continues to see minimal new COVID-19 activity.
Over the past two days, Noble County recorded eight new cases of COVID-19, DeKalb County had six, Steuben County five and LaGrange County just one.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. The region had just seven deaths in February, significantly lower than more than 25 in January and more than 60 in both November and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.