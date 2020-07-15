ANGOLA — Walmart announced Wednesday that beginning Monday customers in all Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will be required to wear a face mask.
Soon after the corporate announcement was made, social media was quick to explode with comments both supporting and vehemently against the decision.
On Walmart’s official Twitter page, numerous comments from customers say they will avoid shopping in the store, or any stores that require a face covering. Customers on Walmart’s official Facebook page offered similar words.
There are a few people on each account, though, grateful to Walmart for keeping their associates and their customers safe during these times.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” says a media release on the Walmart corporate website.
Stores will have health ambassadors stationed at the entrance to remind people to wear a mask and helping provide an alternative if they do not have a mask on.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” said the website.
Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will begin informing customers, posting signage and training associates on the new mask protocols leading into Monday’s mask requirement in stores.
Recommendations from the CDC continue to be in favor of masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control,” said a report on the CDC website about the effectiveness of cloth face coverings. “COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another, so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”
In his afternoon address Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb continued to encourage the wearing of masks in public settings with the #MaskUpHoosiers initiative. He is not going after a statewide mandate, instead leaving it to individual counties and health departments.
