The year 2020 was one unlike most.
For generations to come, people will look back at this year, perhaps, in the same way our great-grandparents did at 1918, when a huge influenza pandemic swept the globe. Or our parents or grandparents might recall 1945, which saw the end of World War II.
There have been many other significant events in recent decades, like the political unrest of 1968, but 2020 brought us much trouble, combining a new pandemic and social upheaval that was so widespread that protests over racial equality even hit our communities in northeast Indiana, and in Angola, have only stilled because of the weather.
Many other events in 2020 could have led a story about the top stories of the year; as is often the case, we have tragedies that revolve around our natural resources in Steuben County, and 2020 was no different. We have action on the part of government that can have impact for years to come. There are conflicts among individuals. And as is always the case, elections have consequences.
So, without further adieu, here’s a look back at the year that just ended on Friday, one that many were happy to see to a conclusion:
1 COVID-19The global pandemic hit northeast Indiana in late March then impacted the entire state with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s shutdown of life as many of us knew it, which he dubbed “Hunker Down Hoosiers.”
Steuben County became the last of the four-county area counties to register its first case of COVID-19. It came on March 28 when the Steuben County Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Steuben County, working in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health. The announcement was made by Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman.
This case was in addition to the confirmation of Fremont Middle School Principal Greg Mohler having contracted the novel coronavirus. Mohler was hospitalized in Fort Wayne and was not considered a Steuben County resident at the time. Mohler has since made a full recovery and returned to his duties last summer.
Hospital transformation
Within days, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital sprang into action, creating a respiratory clinic at its Urgen Care facility in the 1300 block of North Wayne Street so it could direct most potential COVID-19 patients there and away from the hospital.
At the same time the hospital itself, Cameron went from a 25-bed acute care facility to one with ICU rooms and negative pressure rooms in order to treat COVID-19 patients who could not care for themselves at home.
In a matter of days the hospital would be transformed into a facility that was set up to handle the worst of conditions during a pandemic that gripped the world.
Cameron has increased its bed count some 25% in response to COVID-19. And much of that increase was due to a repurposing and reconfiguring of three departments and adding negative pressure rooms in order to battle the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We feel confident that these engineered changes best prepared us to care for our patients and keep our staff safe,” said Steve Wolfe, Cameron facilities director.
Wolfe is responsible for Cameron’s conversion to being COVID-19 ready. He makes it sound simple, and perhaps it is to someone with his experience in the physical side of infectious disease control in a hospital.
Nonetheless, Cameron looks a lot different these days, inside and out.
“We’re practiced in creating soft wall containment during routine project work so the techniques and protocols are not new to us,” Wolfe said at the time.
Local test site opens
In late October a stand-alone testing facility was established in Commons Hall, an Angola Parks building in Commons Park that remains in operation. It was a joint effort of the Steuben County Health Department and Angola government.
Cameron, in concert with the Health Department and Steuben County Board of Commissioners, would set up a vaccination clinic in December to handle what hopes to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The clinic opened on Dec. 18, starting first with front-line health care workers and now including long-term care workers and emergency medical services personnel. More than 1,000 people have been vaccinated at the clinic through Thursday.
The pandemic has had a strong impact locally. Even though Steuben County has fewer deaths than the surrounding counties (24 as of Thursday) it has still exacted a toll. So far, nearly 2,700 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, about 2,300 were considered recovered.
2 Steuben County CourthouseThe Steuben County Board of Commissioners and Steuben County Council got to work in earnest this year in planning an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
After deciding in November that the addition would be built to the east of the historic, 1868 structure, commissioners started working with engineering firms on the project. The County Council set a cap on the project of $12 million.
In the meantime, Steuben County’s judges issued a statement saying they disagreed with the site for the new facility, urging commissioners reconsider and build it in parking facilities owned by the county bordered by Martha and South streets.
Quietly, opposition to the project seems to be growing among local officials in county and city government, possibly leading to the project coming to a controversial head in 2021.
Truth is coming
Meanwhile, the Downtown Angola Coalition landed a $40,000 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission and the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs to install a monument of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth on the northwest corner of the lawn of the courtyard. The grant was to commerorate 100 years of suffrage and women’s legacy in Indiana. Truth spoke in Angola in June 1861 and spent about a month in the county when it was illegal for Blacks to be in Indiana.
3 ElectionsPresident Donald Trump carried Steuben County, which came as no surprise locally. And Gov. Eric Holcomb won reelection easily.
But locally there was a bombshell in the June 2 primary when Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton defeated Commissioner Jim Crowl.
Crowl had served in local government — mainly Steuben County government — some 38 years before his defeat. That didn’t stop Crowl from working hard until the end of his term, taking on leadership of the board in the absence of Commission President Ron Smith, who has been battling health problems.
Joining Shelton on the board of commissioners will be Wil Howard, who won the South District seat after Smith decided not to reelection.
4 Larry GilbertFew people have served Steuben County government as long as Larry Gilbert, who died literally in his office on Sept. 29. He was found by his staff who were reporting to work that morning.
Mr. Gilbert perhaps was best known for using innovative methods to deal with drainage, including the introduction of the use of constructed wetlands to Steuben County.
He most recently was reelected in 2018. He was first elected in 1982 and withstood every challenge he had at the polls.
“We have lost a key, vital player in county government,” said Ron Smith, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
As surveyor, Mr. Gilbert presided over the Steuben County Drainage Board, of which the commissioners are also members.
An effort is underway to name a natural area that’s county property in the Hamilton area in his memory.
5 DrowningsTwo drownings claimed the lives of two men and another man survived a drowning incident this past year.
• On Aug. 22, Mason Shuey, 18, entered the water at Hamilton Lake from a boat. Shuey was one of four people on the boat, said Capt. Jet Quillen, of the DNR Division of Law Enforcement. The boat was on the north end of the lake, in an area known as the head of the lake, and he was not seen again.
Mr. Shuey was found by divers the following morning. The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Steuben County Prosecutors Office.
• On June 25, Rocky R. Rutledge, 61, of Romeoville, Illinois, drowned shortly before 1 p.m. at one of the two sandbars near the Potawatomi Inn beach at Pokagon State Park after attempting to retrieve his boat that had drifted away from the sandbar.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich said Mr. Rutledge was with his family on the sandbar when his boat, a rental from Pokagon, began to drift away from them.
Mr. Rutledge went under water and did not resurface. Other people at the sandbar, including health care workers, tried to revive him to no avail after being pulled from the water by another bystander.
• On Oct. 8, a couple were rescued from Gooseneck Lake near Pleasant Lake after going in the water. The man involved in the incident had to be revived at the scene and was later transferred to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and then a larger Fort Wayne hospital for treatment and an apparent recovery from his drowning.
6 Couple indictedThe parents of a 3-year-old child who drowned in Lake Arrowhead in 2019 were indicted Oct. 22 by a Steuben County grand jury.
Jack B. Harrell, 42, and Rachel M. Richmond, 40, have been charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Level 1 is the most serious felony in Indiana, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Jackson Lane Harrell, 3, was found in the water June 3, 2019, by a neighbor.
This is the first time in 20 years a grand jury has been assembled in Steuben County, said Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
7 Children rescuedA Camden, Michigan, woman will be sentenced Monday in Steuben Superior Court after she admitted to leaving two children in a locked vehicle on a hot summer day in June.
Sallie M. Wireman, 23, admitted to two Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of theft. A Level 6 felony charge carries up to a 2 1/2-year sentence and a possible fine of $10,000.
Wireman was arrested June 19 and released June 22 on a pretrial monitoring program. According to a court order, she was to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case, children ages 2 and 3.
Concerned citizens contacted Angola Police Department after noticing the crying children alone in a locked van with only the back vents open for ventilation, say court documents.
Angola Police Officer Evan Howe rescued the children by breaking out the driver’s side front window. The vehicle registered 128 degrees on its interior with the outside temperature around 90, court documents said.
8 Wilson sues MSD boardMetropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sued the school board for an alleged breach of contract.
In 2016, the board removed a five-year rollover provision that added one additional year each year on June 30, resulting in a continuous five-year contract for Wilson.
At the November school board meeting, the board voted 5-2 not to renew Wilson’s contract, which ends June 30. Board President Cory Archbold clarified a “new contract” for Wilson is possible.
The civil suit was filed in Steuben Superior Court on March 3 by Wilson’s attorneys, naming school corporation and seven school board members as plaintiffs.
A hearing scheduled for Dec. 22 has been moved to Jan. 19 via teleconference.
9 RISE mergesA merger between RISE Inc. and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana became effective July 1.
The facility that serves disabled individuals in Steuben and DeKalb counties will continue under the new name Easterseals RISE.
Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana and RISE announced a plan to merge in April after Easterseals Arc began offering services in Steuben and DeKalb counties under a co-location agreement in January.
Both organizations boast more than 55 years of supporting individuals with disabilities. Merging the two organizations will allow RISE to serve more people with a broader scope of services, including employment opportunities and behavioral counseling.
Crystal Church-Stavitzke became Easterseals RISE executive director in August.
10 Protests break out in SteubenPeople protesting police killings of Black people, spurred on by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, made their way to Steuben County and continued through the late fall, most of which took place on Friday nights.
While there were some weeks when the Black Lives Matters protesters were on the Mound on the Public Square nightly, they faded into Friday night events.
After the original events focused on Black Lives Matter, counter protesters, calling themselves Blue Lives Matter, took their positions in the downtown, including at times bearing long guns. There were some nights when the two groups chanted at one another very loudly throughout the evenings.
When Blue Lives protesters started openly brandishing firearms, the Black Lives protesters first moved their demonstrations to Fremont then back to Angola, in front of Angola Plaza on North Wayne Street, a block north of the Public Square, in order to avoid confrontation and out of fear for their safety, organizers said.
