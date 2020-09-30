INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana closed out September with 20 deaths for the second day in a row, ending the month with seven of eight days in double digits.
Cases stayed high, too, as the state’s average daily case count for the month was nearly identical to August.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily report on Wednesday, Indiana added 953 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths.
The state averaged 861 cases of COVID-19 per day in September, making the 30th’s total a little above average. The September average for the state was a handful lower than August, but very similar.
Wednesday also marked the second consecutive day the state logged 20 deaths, which is unusually high compared to recent weeks. Prior to the last two days, the state only hit 20 deaths once since mid-August, back on Sept. 15 when the state also totaled 20 deaths.
Outside of Sunday, when Indiana had just three deaths logged, the state has totaled 10 or more Hoosiers lost in seven of eight days.
Indiana’s average deaths per day did tick up slightly in September compared to August at about 11 per day, up from 10 per day the month prior.
Locally, DeKalb County added another 10 cases as of Wednesday’s report to cross the 500 mark all-time to 501 cases. DeKalb County’s overall case count increased more than 40% in September, higher than the state as a whole, as the county has seen more activity than in previous months.
Noble County added six cases, while LaGrange County increased four and Steuben County was up two.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 32 overall, LaGrange and DeKalb counties at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
