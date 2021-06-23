INDIANAPOLIS — June continues to be a good month for Indiana in relation to COVID-19, as activity across the state remained low in almost all 92 counties for the second straight week.
Same as last week, 85 of the state's 92 counties received a blue rating from the Indiana State Department of Health scoring COVID-19 spread, with the remaining seven counties in the second-best yellow rating.
All four counties in the northeast corner were once again blue, same as last week.
Indiana has seen COVID-19 activity drop to record lows so far in June, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths dropping to their lowest points.
COVID-19 activity dropped sharply in June 2020, too, and stayed low throughout July and August last year. Activity has been in decline throughout 2021 as vaccination rates have ticked up, although it's unclear whether the current record lows are solely a sign of progress as immunity grows or whether seasonality of the virus may be playing a part, too.
Regardless, northeast Indiana and the state as a whole are both seeing little virus activity so far this month.
Noble County saw a slight uptick in positivity this week at 3.36% from 3.26% last week, but per-capita case counts dropped to 29 per 100,000 from 60 per 100,000 last week.
DeKalb County saw drops in both metrics this week, with cases falling to 25 per 100,000 and positivity at 1.75%, both down from 32 and 3.77% a week ago.
LaGrange County's positivity was up narrowly to 3.33% from 2.67% last week, but case counts have fallen to near-zero levels at just seven per 100,000, down from 10 per 100,000 last week, although very little testing is taking place with the county averaging less than 20 tests per day process in recent days.
And Steuben County saw improvement too, with cases dropping to 26 per 100,000 although positivity rose slightly to 4.6% from 3.92% last week. If positivity were to slip above 5%, Steuben County would be pushed back to a yellow rating.
Statewide activity has declined sharply in June, with the state averaging just under 350 new cases per day across the month and about 8.5 deaths per day. Positivity had dropped to about 2.3% average on the month.
Testing for COVID-19 has also dropped sharply, however, to about 15,000 tests statewide per day. That's the lowest average since August 2020 and significantly down from more than 45,000 tests being administered per day in December 2020.
Part of the decline is because about half of Indiana no longer needs the service — about 47% of Hoosiers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus — which has narrowed the view of how prevalent the virus is statewide.
It's a slightly different case in northeast Indiana, where vaccination rates are lower. For example, in LaGrange County, only about 22% of residents are fully vaccinated, the lowest countywide percentage in the state.
However, even among the people still being tested, positivity rates remain exceptionally low, a good sign that transmission of COVID-19 has actually slowed substantially.
Almost all of the cases currently being logged are occurring about the state's unvaccinated population — Indiana has seen only about 2,200 breakthrough cases, infections occurring after full vaccination, this year, representing fewer than 0.1% of the vaccinated population.
That figure shows not only that the vaccine are highly effective at preventing infection, it's also showing that even more than six months since the first vaccines were given in Indiana, that the immunity gained is remaining durable against the virus.
Vaccine manufacturers have started discussing whether booster shots may be recommended around the one-year mark after completing the initial regimen, but currently there are no significant signs that the immunity gained from vaccines has started to fade.
