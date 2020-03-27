AUBURN — During a typical work week, the 64 rooms at the Hampton Inn on Smaltz Way in Auburn are sold out.
In the past week, as people react to the coronavirus pandemic, room occupancy dropped to single digits. Now, over the next three nights, the hotel has zero arrival reservations and no stay-overs, hotel general manager Karen Helfgott said Thursday.
“It’s taking a great toll on us,” she said.
The hotel is locally owned and privately operated by Andy Patel, who has been an Auburn resident for more than 20 years.
Helfgott said the hotel remains open, even though travel is restricted. She said the hotel has reduced its rates and is ready to house people who cannot stay home due to a family member being quarantined, as well as truckers who may need just a few hours sleep or an overnight stay.
“We’re trying to boost our business,” she said. “We are housing.”
Helfgott said the hotel also wants to help local restaurants with guests who would purchase take-out meals.
Helfgott said the hotel is following every guideline issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has closed its breakfast area and instead is issuing to-go bags.
The hotel has had to lay off two employees who worked in the breakfast area, and housekeeping staff hours have been reduced, with staff coming in on demand, she added.
“Like everybody, we want to survive this when it’s over,” Helfgott said. “We want to be here many more years.”
Promoting gift cards
As many businesses are forced to close during the COVID-19 outbreak, the DeKalb Chamber Partnership has launched the DeKalb Gift Card Shop on the chamber’s Facebook page.
“These businesses are the cornerstone of our community. Now more than ever they need our support. These are the places that we visit and are greeted by a friendly, familiar face. They are the places we celebrate birthdays, unwind after work and grab a gift for a special occasion,” the chamber said in a Facebook message.
“DeKalb, it’s time to give back in a big way! In an effort to make things as easy as possible, we have put together a ‘one stop shop.’ Let’s show them what we can do and how much we appreciate them!”
On its Facebook page, the chamber has compiled an album with pictures of participating businesses. To purchase a gift card, a viewer can comment “SOLD” on the corresponding picture. The amount is shown on the image.
Those who wish to make a donation to a business team should comment “DONATE” with the desired amount.
Those who prefer anonymity may private-message the chamber or email shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
Those purchasing or donating will be sent an invoice and are asked to pay the invoice within 24 hours.
A link to each company’s website is included with each picture for those who wish to purchase gift cards directly from the company.
For those purchasing gift cards through the chamber, no additional fees will be added, and the business will receive the full amount, the chamber stated.
