SPENCERVILLE — Two events scheduled to take place in Spencerville later this month have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
A fish fry and auction to raise money for repairs to the Spencerville Covered bridge had been scheduled to take place March 27. While the event has been canceled, monetary donations still may be sent to the Eastside Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Butler, IN 46721.
The annual Easter party that had been scheduled to take place March 28 also has been canceled.
