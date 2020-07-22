HAMILTON — Masks will be required on school buses and strongly encouraged for staff and students in school buildings under a re-entry plan presented to the Hamilton Community school board Monday.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel reviewed the plan, which received the board’s support, during Monday’s board meeting.
The plan included protocols for three scenarios: low to no spread of COVID-19; minimal or moderate spread; and substantial spread. In reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year, the district currently is focusing on the “low to no spread” approach. Cassel noted the plan is a “fluid document” and things can change. School is scheduled to start Aug. 12.
Cassel noted that both traditional in-person learning and e-learning options will be offered to families.
Protective measures that will be in place include:
• self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms each day for staff and students;
• masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, for all students and staff when social distancing is not an option;
• masks will be required for school bus drivers and students on school buses;
• good hygiene practices will be taught and reinforced;
• recess times will be staggered and playground equipment will be cleaned daily;
• desks will be spread as far apart as possible in classrooms and seating charts will be maintained;
• students will be kept in cohort groups;
• if desks are shared, they will be cleaned between periods;
• the use of shared supplies and materials will be minimized; and
• water fountains will be closed, and students may bring water bottles from home to be filled at stations.
Parents will be encouraged to transport their children to and from school if they are able. There will be assigned seats on buses. Hand sanitizer will be available on buses, and buses will be cleaned and disinfected between each route.
School buildings will be closed to visitors and volunteers.
In the cafeteria, all workers will wear masks and gloves, and there will be protective barriers between students and the food service area. There will be six students per 12-seat table. Elementary students will be seated and lunch trays brought to them to avoid serving lines. Students in grades 6-12 will observe a 3-foot distance in line and will indicate choices to cafeteria staff members, who will prepare trays.
The plan also addresses cleaning and sanitizing practices, with routine cleaning performed on a regularly scheduled basis, in addition to supplemental cleaning and disinfecting.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board approved hiring an additional custodian who will perform cleaning duties throughout the school day specifically in response to the COVID-19 situation.
Cassel reported the district has procured 5,000 masks, 10 cases of hand sanitizer and 10 cases of disinfectant wipes. The district is getting ready to order signage and four water bottle filling stations, he said.
“A lot of times, you have to make decisions on the fly,” Cassel said, noting additional measures will be implemented, including short- or long-term closures in the event of substantial spread of COVID-19. “We feel like the mitigating things we’re doing here will be beneficial. ... We feel ready. We know it will be fluid.”
In personnel matters Monday, the board accepted the retirements of elementary teacher Mary Dutton and bus driver Kim McNeal.
The board also accepted the resignations of teacher assistants Jacklyn Faulkner and Karen Grime and kitchen staff member Sandy Lynch.
The board approved the appointments of: business teacher, high school cross-country coach and head track coach Garry May; elementary teacher Stephanie Noyes; elementary teacher assistants Quade Pike and Amanda Gondell; and cafeteria cashier Joyce Isley.
