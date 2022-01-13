ANGOLA — Steuben County Noble County child care providers received a total of $582,386 in Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Funds.
Funded by a portion of Indiana’s appropriation of the American Rescue Plan Act, Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grants are non-competitive and designed to provide short-term funding to early childhood and out-of-school-time programs that have faced increased costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providers must meet eligibility criteria and agree to use grant funds to stabilize their operations and build capacity for the future, including spending at least 25% of the grant funding on increasing staff wages and benefits. Dollars can be used across six categories of allowable expenses ranging from personnel costs and facility fees to mental health supports for children and staff.
Grant awards are calculated using a cost estimation formula that considers each provider’s licensed program type, average attendance, staffing costs, quality level and geography to arrive at an estimated funding level.
Additionally in the four county area, DeKalb County providers received $419,500, Noble County providers received $$359,601, and LaGrange County providers received $169,954.
Applications for a second round of Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grants will open on Monday and continue through April 15. Providers who previously applied for funding in 2021 can apply again, once they complete their Round 1 grant report.
In addition to funding for providers, Build, Learn, Grow Family Scholarships have been extended. Families who are in a child care program and have at least one parent working in an essential field can apply through June 2022. This funding can cover all or a percentage of child care costs, depending on income.
