INDIANAPOLIS — Compared to a week ago, COVID-19 cases counts are running a little lower.
Whether it's representative of a coming reduction in cases long-term or a short-term blip will take more time to tell, but there's been some small improvement week-to-week.
Locally, the situation has improved somewhat, too, as deaths in the four-county area continue to slow down.
On Monday, Indiana added 4,967 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, down from about 5,600 cases on Monday last week. Sunday's case count of 5,898 was also lower than the previous Sunday at about 6,600.
Indiana has been posting higher case count recently, averaging about 6,400 cases per day over the last week, although that was down about 100 cases per day from the week before.
The state logged 37 deaths on Sunday and 35 deaths on Monday, far lower than the monthly average of 77 per day, although death counts are always the least on Sunday and Monday reports. Case counts are almost always the highest on Tuesday as a reporting lag from the weekend catches up on the second day of the workweek.
The four-county area recorded no new deaths over Sunday and Monday as deaths have slowed down significantly across the region. The four counties combined to post 70 deaths total in the period between Oct. 21 and Nov. 30, but has had only nine deaths in the first 13 days of December.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to deflate at a slow rate, with the state dropping to 3,072 total patients in treatment for COVID-19. That's the lowest total since Nov. 17 as hospital numbers have come down off their peak of more than, 3,400 on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, have also dropped from their all-time high of 448 patients on Dec. 1 to 345 as of Sunday.
Death counts have remained high, however, as increases in deaths usually lag about a week or two behind new hospitalizations. With hospitalizations peaking at the end of November, the state may start seeing death numbers start to decline a bit too.
Locally, case counts didn't slow much over the weekend despite the improved statewide numbers.
Over Sunday and Monday, Steuben County added 92 new cases, while DeKalb County was up 88 cases. Noble County added 56 new cases and LaGrange County increased 25.
No new deaths were reported over the the last two days. Noble County remains at 51 deaths all time followed by DeKalb and LaGrange counties with 40 each and Steuben County with 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.