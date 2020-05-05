ANGOLA — Angola Realtor Judy Rowe has launched RealtorMasks.c om, an online source of branded face coverings for Realtors to provide their clients.
The concept occurred to Rowe in the first days of Indiana’s Stay At Home order when she was contemplating ways to help buyers feel more secure in looking at listings, and give sellers confidence in opening up their homes for showings.
Her solution was resuable masks placed in the entry of homes being shown and worn by buyers touring the property. A receptacle is provided for used masks, which the listing agent collects and replaces with a clean supply.
The cotton face coverings are custom printed with an agency logo against a scenic real estate background. They are finished with a muslin liner and elastic ear loops.
Rowe, a Realtor with Mike Thomas Associates, Angola, currently provides branded face coverings to her clients for all showings. Rowe employs local seamstresses to make the masks.
“People are nervous,” says Rowe. “Some folks won’t walk through a public space without a mask, others won’t allow even family in their home, and then there’s others in between. I want all those people to feel safe doing business with me.”
Rowe thinks that the option to require face coverings will become a standard practice in the real estate industry, like sellers who require buyers to remove their shoes to protect floors in a walk-through. Rowe believes that there will no less concern with protecting a clients’ health (both buyers and sellers) when walking through an occupied house.
It’s a practice that she’s already embraced.
”COVID-19 required us to adopt new policies,” says Rowe. “I get to an appointment early, wipe knobs and handles and offer my clients a custom mask. They can use it for our showings, then keep it for their public activities.” Or they get left behind, washed and reused.
”Clients love them. My last buyer asked if it was OK to wear my branded mask in the liquor store. I encouraged him to wear it everywhere he goes,” Rowe said.
“Spread your Brand. Not the Virus.” is the tagline for the new company.
The custom branded masks can be ordered online at RealtorMasks.com.
